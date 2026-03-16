PRA registration mandatory for food businesses

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):On the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, a comprehensive system of tax reforms is being implemented across the province to strengthen enforcement, enhance transparency and expand the tax base.

In this regard, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Sipra presided over a meeting here Monday to review progress on tax reforms and enforcement measures.

The meeting decided to accelerate the campaign against unregistered service providers operating across the province. Chairman PRA directed Enforcement Officers to intensify action against unregistered businesses in the services sector in order to broaden the tax net.

It was also decided that businesses in the food sector seeking registration with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) must first obtain registration with the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to ensure proper documentation and compliance with provincial tax laws. Officials presented a detailed briefing on tax collection from government and semi-government institutions and other related matters.

Chairman PRA directed that data of businesses deducting tax from consumers but manipulating sales records despite large volumes of sales, should be compiled at the earliest. He further stated that departmental mechanisms will be further strengthened to improve the legal framework and ensure transparency in the tax system.

He emphasized that business outlets involved in clear manipulation of sales records and repeated violations of tax laws will be sealed in accordance with the law.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Enforcement Lahore, Member Legal, Member Support Services and other officers of the Authority.