PRA impounds 11 outlets’ record

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) in its grand operation against tax defaulters across Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Taxila and Bahawalpur, impounded records from 11 outlets.

During the operation, enforcement teams carried out inspections of 58 marquees and food points, according PRA spokesman here Monday.

He added that records from 11 outlets including a well-known fast-food chain, were impounded. Due to serious irregularities, the records of four prominent hotels were also taken into custody. In Johar Town, manipulation and tampering of sales records were detected at two branches of a fast-food chain and a renowned restaurant. Furthermore, he said, notices were issued to 40 food points and seven marquees for failing to install the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (E-IMS).

The spokesperson emphasized that collecting tax from the public but failing to deposit it into the government treasury constitutes a criminal offense. Eliminating fake receipts and ensuring a transparent tax collection system remain the Authority’s top priorities. The public has been urged to verify e-invoices through the PRA Sahulat mobile application to support transparency and compliance.