PQ Activity at Port Qasim

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 10 (APP):Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Seaspan Santos, Clipper Tyne, Ncc Sama and Lebrethah carrying Container, Wood Pulp, Gasoilne and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on June 9.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Valence and Nordic Masa with Container and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Seaspan Santos, Sedra and Clipper Tyne are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 154,585 tonnes, comprising 118,885 tonnes imports cargo and 35,700 export cargo carried in 3,900 Containers (1,800 TEUs Imports & 2,100 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Valence, Royal Galaxy and Nordic Masa & another ship ‘Global Oriole’ scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Chemicals and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, EVTL and MW-2 respectively on today 10th June, while two more container ships, Hansa Africa and Xin Lian Chang are due to arrive at outer anchorage on 11th June, 2025.