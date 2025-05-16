PPRA unveils specialized procurement capacity building initiative to enhance transparency

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision for a Digital Pakistan, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), in collaboration with the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has launched a comprehensive capacity-building initiative on public procurement and contract management.

Following the PM’s directives to enhance transparency, efficiency, and value for money in public procurement, PPRA is already collaborating with the World Bank and leading universities of the country, focusing on the development of a competency framework and integration of procurement education into university curricula, creating a sustainable, value-driven, and transparent procurement ecosystem, a news release said.

To further this objective, PPRA and NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC), announced the launch of second batch of Professional Diploma in Public Procurement and Contract Management, a comprehensive 4-month training program, commencing on May 18, 2025, at the NUST campus in Islamabad.

This initiative would help government officials, private sector experts, vendors and suppliers, business entities and development practitioners gain specialized knowledge in procurement regulations, best practices, and contract management, PPRA Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi said.

He urged the stakeholders including public sector institutions to participate fully in the PPRA’s capacity-building initiative to equip learners with the skills to effectively plan, execute, and manage public procurement and contracting processes aligned with the legal framework, ethical standards, and international best practices.

The diploma program is divided into different modules including fundamentals of effective and transparent public procurement, legal and regulatory framework, maximizing procurement efficiency, strategic selection framework, smart and fair selection, the path to justice in public procurement, contract management, international standards for contract, e-procurement through e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS), international donor-funded procurement and an overview of public-private partnership models.

Qureshi said, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directives, special procurement cells have been established within federal government institutions and e-procurement through EPADS has been implemented, noting that officials assigned to these cells are undergoing training to enhance accountability and efficiency in public sector operations.

PPRA is an autonomous regulatory body established under the PPRA Ordinance. Its primary objective is to regulate the procurement of goods, works, and consultancy services in governmental entities by PPRA Rules 2004, thereby facilitating a transparent, fair, and efficient procurement process in the country.