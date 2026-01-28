Power Looms Association seeks review on power policies

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jan 28 (APP):The All Pakistan Power Looms Association (APPLA) has called for a review of electricity-related

policies affecting the power looms industry, saying that recent measures have created

operational difficulties, particularly for small-scale industrial units.

The views were expressed by APPLA Central President Abdul Khaliq Qandeel Ansari while presiding over a meeting of the association. The meeting discussed issues including restrictions on B1 electricity connections up to 8 kW, suspension of net metering connections, limitations on load enhancement, and non-increase of B2 transformer load.

Ansari said the power looms sector plays an important role in employment generation and exports, and supportive policies are essential for its sustainability. He observed that certain measures, including actions taken on marginal increases in MD1 load, have resulted in higher electricity bills for some industrial units, adding to their financial burden.

The meeting emphasized that many industrialists had made significant investments, and facilitation from relevant departments would help ensure better utilization of electricity and continuity of industrial operations.

Participants requested the government to consider easing restrictions on load enhancement and net metering to provide relief to the power looms industry. They also suggested that consultation with stakeholders would help in framing more practical and balanced policies.

The meeting concluded with the expression of hope that the government would take the concerns of the power looms sector into consideration and adopt measures in the larger interest of industrial growth and economic stability.