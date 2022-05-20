Positive talks with IMF underway, economic situation to improve soon: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, MAY 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Friday that positive talks were underway with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed the hope that there would be a turnaround in the economic situation very soon.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the country’s current account deficit (CAD) during the month of April has come down to $623 million, less than half the average for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021-22.

The minister thanked the foreign multinationals that operate in Pakistan, and pay a large amount of taxes, provide employment and bring in technology.

He requested them to present a plan to export out of Pakistan and offered them tax breaks for that purpose.