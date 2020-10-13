Policy to appoint legal advisors, advocates on FBR panel approved

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has approved the policy to appoint legal advisors and advocates on the panel of the board.

According to an FBR press statement issued here on Tuesday, the Policy was approved in the 6th Board-in-Council meeting held in the last week of September.

In the light of directions of the Prime Minister, amendment in Rules of Business-1973 has been made, which has empowered the FBR to hire legal advisors and advocates on the panel of FBR and fix the professional fees.

The Policy envisages the eligibility, experience and selection process for appointment of advocates as panel advocates and legal advisors.

The appointment is defined to be made through advertisement process on merit, the statement said adding that the Policy also describes performance review, code of conduct and de-notification from the panel of FBR.