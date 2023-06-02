Policy initiatives underway to ensure ease of doing business: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that government has been taking prudent economic policy initiatives for ease of doing business and to bring stability and growth in country’s economy.

He was talking to delegation of SA&ME Coca-Cola led by its Regional President, Ahmet Kursad Ertin that called on him here. Dar appreciated the contribution of the company in economic growth of Pakistan through significant revenue generation.

He assured the delegation of all kind of support and cooperation from the government needed by the company in order to expand its business and investment in the country.

On the occasion, Ahmet Kursad Ertin apprised the minister of the company profile, the operational nature of its business activities, and the company’s significant economic contribution in the overall GDP of the country.

He also shared with the Finance Minister the issues being faced by the company in carrying out business activities effectively, especially the matters related to taxation.

He thanked the minister for taking out time to hear out the issues of the company and for assuring his support and cooperation in order to address the issues being faced by the company.

The delegation included Sinan Cem SAhin, Vice President Coco Cola Icecek (Eurasia), Enes Satin, Commercial Counsellor Turkish Embassy, Syed Omer, Director Corporate Affairs and sustainability, Ms. Aisha Sarwari, Director PAC and Faisal Hashmi, head of external Affairs.