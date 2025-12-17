Policy deliberations underway for local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting on the formulation of a lithium-ion battery policy.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, said a news release.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Industries Saif Anjum, Chief Executive Officer Engineering Development Board (EDB) Hamad Mansoor, along with representatives from the public and private sectors.

The participants held detailed discussions on promoting local production and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries in Pakistan.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan said that, in line with the directives of Prime Minister, the government is formulating a comprehensive policy to encourage domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

He highlighted that currently lithium-ion cells and components are imported and only assembled locally, underscoring the need to develop full-scale manufacturing capacity within the country.

Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani emphasized that the adoption of modern technologies would support power conservation, industrial efficiency, and enhanced productivity.

He stressed that the upcoming policy should include concrete measures and incentives to promote local manufacturing.

Officials from the Ministry of Commerce informed the meeting that the import of raw materials for lithium-ion batteries is subject to zero tax, while a 12 percent tax is levied on fully assembled batteries.

The Ministry of Science and Technology assured its support in providing facilities for testing, certification, and quality assurance of lithium-ion batteries.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan directed all stakeholders to actively contribute their input to the policy formulation process.

He announced the formation of three working groups, which will engage in consultations to finalize the Lithium-Ion Battery Policy. The working groups have been instructed to submit their reports within two weeks.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, reducing import dependence, and strengthening Pakistan’s industrial and energy storage ecosystem through localized manufacturing.