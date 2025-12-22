POL imports decrease by 1.63 percent to $6.416 bln in 5 months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 1.63 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-November (2025-26) were recorded at $ 6,416.181 million against the imports of $ 6,522.619 million during the same period of last year.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products increased by 3.97 percent, from $ 2,387.854 million last year to $ 2,482.592 during current year whereas the import of petroleum crude went up by 13.38 percent from $2,164.142 million to $2,453.758 million.

On the other hand, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) decreased by 29.87 percent from $1,542.913 million last year to $ 1,082.058 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) came down by 6.99 per cent in the first five months and stood at $ 397.688 million as compared to $ 427.556 million during the corresponding month of last year. The imports of all other petroleum products decreased by 44.69 percent, from $0.154 million to $0.085 million

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the petroleum group import witnessed a decrease of 10.03 percent and was recorded at $1,266.421 million during the month of November as compared to the imports of $1,407.577 million in November 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum group imports also decreased by 7.88 percent during the month of November as compared to the imports of $ 1,374.725 million in October 2025.