POL import bill declines by 4.39 % to $9.046bln in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 4.39 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding months of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-January (2025-26) stood at $ 9,046.783 million against the imports of $ 9,461.924 million during the same months of last year.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 1.81 percent, from $ 3,491.572 million last year to $ 3,428.472 million during the period under review year.

Likewise, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) decreased by 26.20 percent from $ 2,202.415 million last year to $ 1,625.298 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went down by 4.98 per cent in the first seven months and stood at $ 609.843 million as compared to $ 641.792 in the corresponding period in 2024-25.

On the other hand, the import of petroleum crude increased by 8.22 percent from $ 3,125.918 million to $ 3,382.991million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 22.82 percent and declined to $ 1,060.330 million during the month of January 2026 as compared to imports of $ 1,373.820 million in January 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country decreased by 32.47 percent during January 2026, as compared to the imports of $ 1,570.274 million in December 2025, according to the data.