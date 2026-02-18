Wednesday, February 18, 2026
HomeBusinessPOL import bill declines by 4.39 % to $9.046bln in 7 months
Business

POL import bill declines by 4.39 % to $9.046bln in 7 months

57
ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 4.39 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2025-26) as compared to the corresponding months of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The total imports of the petroleum group during July-January (2025-26) stood at $ 9,046.783 million against the imports of $ 9,461.924 million during the same months of last year.
Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 1.81 percent, from $ 3,491.572 million last year to $ 3,428.472 million during the period under review year.
Likewise, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) decreased by 26.20 percent from $ 2,202.415 million last year to $ 1,625.298 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went down by 4.98 per cent in the first seven months and stood at $ 609.843 million as compared to $ 641.792 in the corresponding period in 2024-25.
On the other hand, the import of petroleum crude increased by 8.22 percent from $ 3,125.918 million to $ 3,382.991million.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 22.82 percent and declined to $ 1,060.330 million during the month of January 2026 as compared to imports of $ 1,373.820 million in January 2025.
On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country decreased by 32.47 percent during January 2026, as compared to the imports of $ 1,570.274 million in December 2025, according to the data.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan