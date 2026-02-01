PM package to help enhance exports, economic uplift: Shahid Imran

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP): Attractive incentives package rolled out by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would significantly contribute to achieving export-driven growth and pave the way for sustainable economic development in the country.

Convener of FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Regional

Committee on Food, Shahid Imran, gave these remarks while appreciating the package

here Sunday.

He said the government’s focus on facilitating exporters through tax relief, reduced energy tariffs, easier access to finance and streamlined regulatory procedures would strengthen the confidence of the business community and enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in international markets.

He further stated that consistent policy implementation, transparency and public-private collaboration are essential to fully capitalize on these measures. If the incentives are sustained and complemented with infrastructure upgrades and skill development initiatives, Pakistan can witness steady export expansion,

industrial growth and long-term economic stability aligned with the goals of sustainable development.

Shahid Imran emphasized the food sector, being one of the most promising segments of the national economy, stands to benefit immensely from these incentives, particularly through modernization of processing units, improved packaging standards and compliance with global quality certifications. Encouraging value-added exports rather than relying on raw commodities would generate higher foreign exchange earnings and create employment opportunities across the supply chain, he concluded.