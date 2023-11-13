Planning minister gets briefing on Climate-PIMA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Monday got briefing on the Public Investment Management Assessment (PIMA) and Climate-PIMA, besides the suggested action plan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The briefing was given during a meeting, chaired by the Planning minister and attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Member Climate Change & Food Security, Chief Growth and employment at the Planning Commission, Joint Chief Economist (Ops), Joint Chief Economist for Macroeconomics at the Planning Commission and other relevant stakeholders, a news release said.

During the meeting, Chief Growth & Employment in detail highlighted the various aspects of PIMA and Climate-PIMA and its action plan.

The action plan underscores the importance of a Climate Responsive Public Investment Framework, integrating climate considerations into the planning and execution of all development projects.

This approach aligns with the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), signifying Pakistan’s dedication to climate-smart policies and practices.

The Planning minister asked the stakeholders to improve the effectiveness of public investment by improving procedures and financing mechanisms.

The entire project cycle needs to be aligned with challenges emerging in the economy, said the minister, while emphasizing the need to boost economic growth by investing in the right areas.

Sami Saeed further emphasized the importance of improving the project appraisal as well as the evaluation process.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to leading Pakistan towards a sustainable and resilient future.