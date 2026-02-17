Planning Minister calls on newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday called on the newly elected Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, following his oath-taking ceremony in Dhaka.

The minister represented the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the oath-taking ceremony and conveyed warm congratulations on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on his election, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

He extended best wishes for the peace, progress and prosperity of Bangladesh under his leadership. During the meeting the minister conveyed a formal invitation from the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

The two leaders discussed avenues to reinvigorate bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to revive SAARC to promote regional connectivity and advance a shared geo-economic vision for South Asia.

He noted that South Asia has remained one of the least integrated regions due to historical conflicts, and underscored that Pakistan and Bangladesh, through mutual collaboration, can help pave the way for a more integrated and economically vibrant South Asia.

Highlighting the importance of knowledge partnerships, Ahsan Iqbal proposed the establishment of a “Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor” to strengthen academic, research and technological collaboration. He informed the Prime Minister that the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan would be directed to visit Bangladesh to explore twin-university agreements and promote student and faculty exchange programs.

The minister stressed that youth exchange is crucial for building long-term partnerships and announced enhanced academic cooperation, including scholarship opportunities. He shared that 500 scholarships have been allocated, with 75 students already proceeding to Pakistan for higher education.

Both sides also discussed collaboration between institutions including the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and their Bangladeshi counterparts to exchange expertise in data systems, digital governance, and institutional capacity building.

The minister further highlighted opportunities for cooperation in SMEs and cottage industries, noting that by leveraging their combined populations, Pakistan and Bangladesh can secure a greater share in global markets for technology-enabled services, manufacturing, and production of goods.

Expanding direct flight operations and improving connectivity were also discussed as important steps to facilitate trade, tourism, business-to-business engagement, and people-to-people contacts.

Ahsan Iqbal also proposed revival of the Iqbal Academy and suggested joint celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal next year, as a symbol of shared intellectual and cultural heritage.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and working together for regional peace, stability, and shared prosperity.