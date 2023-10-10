PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

The portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan's founder, is seen on Pakistani one thousand rupee banknotes in an arranged photograph in Karachi, Pakistan, on Friday, May 29, 2015. Pakistan's budget is scheduled to be presented on June 5. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg
LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP):The rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.
The State Bank of Pakistan sources told APP that Pakistani exchange rates for major currencies including US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday) were witnessed at strengthened level.
However, the forex markets in Pakistan open from 9 am to 5 pm. During this time, the rates may fluctuate, they said.
It may be mentioned here that the SBP here issues final exchange rate of a currency at 5 pm every day, they said.
The closing rate of each day is the opening rate of every currency next day.
Final exchange rate of major currency interbank exchange (closing rates) released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Tuesday against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on October 10, 2023, included US Dollar (USD) to PKR: Rs. 280.69, British Pound (GBP) to PKR: Rs. 344.11, Saudi Riyal (SAR) to PKR: Rs. 74.78, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dirham (AED) to PKR: Rs. 76.36, Euro (EUR) to PKR: Rs. 280.50.

