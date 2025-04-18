PITAC team visits CDD KP-EZDMC

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP):A team from Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC), Lahore led by Mr. Sheikh Mehboob a private sector member of the Governing body of PITAC and Chairman of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (M&EC) of the organization, visited the Cluster Development Department (CDD) of KP-EZDMC, said press release issued here on Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to explore collaboration opportunities in the field of industrial trainings and technology sharing.

During the visit, the CDD chief outlined the department’s objectives and ongoing initiatives to support potential industrial clusters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PITAC expressed strong interest in technology sharing and joint efforts to bolster industrial growth in the province.

Mr. Sheikh Mehboob commended the Provincial Government’s initiative of establishing a dedicated clusters development department under KPEZDMC and efforts of the Company, particularly highlighting the establishment of a dedicated zone for small arms manufacturers in the Jalozai Economic Zone.