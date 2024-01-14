PIDE launches Discourse Magazine’s latest edition

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has launched the latest edition of its ‘Discourse Magazine’ this week, aiming to initiate a nationwide debate on the reform of key sectors, domains, and institutions.

Around 15 unique areas have been covered in ‘Discourse: Reconfiguring Pakistan: State, Society, and Economy,’ including Reconceptualizing Development, Constitutional Reform, Political Contestation, Parliament and Civil Service, Economic Policy, Foreign Aid, Energy, Trade and Industry, Land and Agriculture, Labour Relations, Education, Public Welfare, Cities and Local Governance, Climate, and Society and Culture, as stated in a PIDE news release on Sunday.

The publication features contributions from a number of prominent personalities in the academic domain, political sphere, legal fraternity, media sector, government bureaucracy, diplomatic circle, business community, development network, and more. Their insights aim to provide a framework within which a productive policy agenda could be formulated.

The complete discourse is available online at https://file.pide.org.pk/pdfpideresearch/discourse-2023-06.pdf.