PIDE briefs 53rd CTP probationers on evidence-based policymaking

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP):The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on Thursday hosted a briefing session for probationers of the 53rd Common Training Programme (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy (CSA), focusing on contemporary governance challenges, evidence-based policymaking, and emerging development priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor PIDE, Dr. Nadeem Javaid underscored the importance of research-driven and people-centered policymaking, urging future civil servants to adopt context-sensitive approaches in a socially complex governance environment.

He emphasized ethical, inclusive, and citizen-focused governance, while highlighting key national challenges including population growth, poverty, child stunting, and declining household consumption.

Dean (Academics) PIDE, Dr. Karim Khan, outlined the institute’s academic strength, research depth, and policy engagement, noting PIDE’s role as a leading economic think tank and graduate institution closely integrated with policymaking processes.

Speaking on behalf of the CSA, Dr. Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi said the visit aimed to strengthen officers’ analytical and research skills, a core component of the CTP, and appreciated PIDE’s support in capacity building.

The session also featured parallel syndicate lectures by senior PIDE faculty covering diverse issues such as climate and carbon markets, artificial intelligence and ethics, population dynamics, health governance, migration, smart cities, and fiscal sustainability, enabling interactive discussions and focused policy deliberations.