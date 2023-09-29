PHHSA urges holistic and institution-based approach to build tax capacity

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association on Friday said to build tax capacity, governments will urgently need to take a holistic and institution-based approach with focused on leveraging core domestic tax policies.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, he called upon the government implement bold reform plans and focus on tax base broadening through the rationalization of tax expenditures, more neutral taxation of capital income, and better use of taxes, said a press release here.

He said this multi-pronged approach, over the long term, can balance equity and efficiency considerations.

He said government must improve the design and administration of core domestic taxes—value-added taxes, excises, income taxes, and corporate income taxes.

Revenue in low-income countries, for instance, could be doubled by limiting preferential treatments and improving compliance without increasing standard tax rates.

The widespread adoption of digital technologies would result in higher revenue collection and narrow compliance gaps,he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said also Improve the institutions that govern the tax system and manage tax reform that requires adequate staffing to forecast and analyze the impact of tax policies on the economy.

He said greater professionalization of public officials working on tax design and implementation, better use of digital technologies to strengthen compliance, and transparency and certainty in how policy and administration are translated into legislation.

He urged the government

carefully prioritize and coordinate reforms across government agencies, because the broader institutional context matters.

This creates a virtuous circle by which enhanced institutions improve state capacity, which in turn increases the quality of tax design and its acceptance by citizens.