PFC to take part in 3-day LAS VEGAS-USA expo

ISLAMABAD, Feb 08 (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will take part in a three-day International Las Vegas-United States of America (USA) Expo starting on February 13 to explore business opportunities and find new global markets.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Muhammad Araib, said, “PFC is in touch with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for participating in all international mega events,” according to a news release here on Thursday.

He said, “This fair attracts thousands of global manufacturers from all over the world who showcase their products.”

He said, “PFC will exhibit its high-quality international products to capture their share in the Intel market.”

He said, “It’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.”

He said, “This fair also offers professional buyers a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from the basics to the most creative and qualitative.”

Mian Kashif said, “The main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the national economy, and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products.”

He said, “He will also hold a series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government of an unprecedented special package for foreign investors.”

He said, “He will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to a now stable and secure Pakistan, a heaven for investment.”