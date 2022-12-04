PFC to take part in 3-day Jakarta single country expo from Jan 18

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC ) will take part in a 3-day single country expo in Jakarta-Indonesia

starting from January 18 to discover business opportunities and explore new

markets access for Pakistani products, Chief Executive Officer PFC, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of IT professionals led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh here on Sunday.

He said that PFC along Chenone will be participating in this mega event and conference

being held by ministry of commerce.

He said Chenone will also exhibit its high quality international standards products to

capture their share in global market.

He said it is an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers.

He said a delegation comprising exhibitors and manufacturers from Pakistan representing

20 major sectors including tourism and IT are visiting Jakarta to participate in

the expo.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the Pakistan-ASEAN Trade Development

conference(PATDC) will also be attended by dignitaries from ASEAN.

He said expo will also offer professional buyers a sourcing

platform with wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative

and qualitative.

He said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US, China,

Italy, Sri Lanka etc and introduced its products which are in great demand.

He hoped in getting orders from foreign buyers. He said main

purpose of attending the single country expo is to help strengthen the national

economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said

he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to

avail government unprecedented special package for foreign investors.