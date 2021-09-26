PFC to participate actively in Dubai Expo: Mian Kashif

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to ensure active participation in Dubai Expo commencing from October 1 to display world-class hand crafted vast range of Pakistani furniture.

Talking to a delegation of furniture exporters led by the Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq Kamboh here on Sunday, the PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Dubai Expo would not only attract international buyers and investors but also help explore foreign markets for Pakistani furniture.



He said the UAE (United Arab Emirates) furniture market was expected to reach around AED 11,000m in terms of revenue by next year. Although PFC would face tough competition both from unorganised sector and organised furniture markets, it tries to capture its share by showing top class collection of luxury brands of Pak handmade furniture suitable to every clients.



The PFC chief said the rise in number of online market players catering to the demand for wooden products and accessories was also expected to have an impact on furniture markets.

He said the Dubai Expo would also provide opportunities to young designers and architects to study the new trends in furniture industry.



The furniture council, he added, firmly believed in Pakistan’s economic potential and investment opportunities, and would continue to work towards a sustained economic and social uplift of the country. He was confident that Dubai Expo would also attract investors to come and explore the untapped business and tourism potentials of Pakistan.



Mian Kashif said that Pakistan pavilion at the Expo had been designed and curated by a team of leading architects, designers, visual artists and researchers, which portrayed the hidden treasures of Pakistan through an immersive multi-sensory experience to explore the country’s cultural diversity, craftsmanship, economic potential and the dynamism of its people.