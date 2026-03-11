PFC delegation off to Singapore to expand furniture exports

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP): A Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation, led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq left for a week-long visit to Singapore on Wednesday to explore new avenues for expanding Pakistan’s furniture exports and strengthening international collaboration in furniture manufacturing.

Before the departure, the PFC chief told media that the visit aims to establish strong business linkages with Singaporean companies and investors interested in modern furniture production, innovative designs, and advanced manufacturing techniques.

During the visit, he explained, the delegation will hold a series of meetings with leading furniture manufacturers, importers, designers, and trade organizations in Singapore.

“We will discuss ways and means for promoting joint ventures, technology transfer, and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s rapidly growing furniture sector,” he said, asserting that the delegation will also highlight Pakistan’s rich craftsmanship, availability of quality raw materials, and competitive production costs. The visit will enhance bilateral trade, improve product standards, and create new employment opportunities while strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the global furniture market.