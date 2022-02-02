Petroleum products’ sale up 19% in January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):The sale of petroleum products in Pakistan recorded an increase of 19% in January 2022 on Year on Year (YOY) basis as compared to same month of last year. During the month, the sale was recorded at 1.8 million tons while during same month of last year the sale was recorded at 1.51 million tons. On Month on Month (MOM) basis, the sale of petroleum products also rose by 20% in January this year as compared to the sale of 1.5 million tons in December 2021.

On average, the sale witnessed an increase of 15% during first seven months (Jul-Jan) of current fiscal year as the sale rose from 11.27 million tons in Jul-Jan, 2020-21 to 12.9 million tons in same period of current fiscal year.



According to details, the sale of Residual Furnace Oil (RFO) witnessed a decline of 11% YOY while a surge of 103% MOM.

The sale in January, 2022 was recorded at 258,000 tons in January 2022 against sale of 291,000 tons in January 2021 and 127,000 tons in December 2021.



Similarly, the sale of High Speed Diesel (HSD) witnessed an increase of 36% YOY and 20% MOM as the sale rose from 544,000 tons in January 2021 and 617,000 tons in December 2021 to 740,000 tons in January this year.

The sale of MOGAS also increased by 17% YOY and 6% MOM as it rose to 745,000 tons in January 2022 from 637,000 tons in January 2021 and 701,000 tons in December 2021.



The sale of High Octane Blending Component (HOBC) witnessed a decline of 10% YOY and an increase of 5% MOM as the sale declined from 14,000 tons in January 2021 to 12,000 tons in the corresponding month this year.



PSO was the highest market share holder in January 2022 with 48% share followed by Total PARCO with 11%, GO with 10%, and SHEL and APL with 9% each, BYCO with 2%.



The healthy economic activities in the country along with robust demand from agriculture remained major drivers behind uptick in the volumes.