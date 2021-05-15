ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Saturday said the fortnightly price-computation of the petroleum products would be carried out on May 17.

The delay in the petroleum prices’ revision was owing to the countrywide anti-coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) introduced to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus; and the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

“Due to lockdown and Eid holidays, it was decided that oil price computation will be done on May 17, 2021, “ OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

As per routine, the government was scheduled to review/notify the prices of petroleum products on Saturday night (May 15) for the next fortnight.