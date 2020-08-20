Petrol supply through dualized White Oil Pipeline to commence in few weeks

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):The Petroleum Division has completed dualization of the White Oil Pipeline, from Karachi to Sheikhupura, for supply of petrol to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reducing reliance on traditional mode of transportation through tankers.

“The oil pipeline that was used to move diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura has been dualized. Now it is ready . . . and in the coming few weeks, both diesel and petrol will be moved through it [pipeline] in batches,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the pipeline would be expanded to Peshawar for which a contract had been awarded to Frontier Works Organization, which had completed its necessary work and hopefully practical work on the project would start in next few months. The project is expected to be completed in a period of 18-24 months.

With completion of this project, known as Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, the official said all imported diesel and fuel besides local production in the South of the country, would move through the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar instead of oil lorries.

However, he said, onward distribution from OMC’s oil depots to petrol pumps would remain intact through tankers. “It will greatly help reduce traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost.

Under the project, a 427-kilometer pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be laid aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers’ overturn, especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections including Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rawat-Tarujabba (175-km), which would be capable of transporting dual oil products like High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit Oil to different depots.