Petrol prices slashed by Rs5 to Rs267 per liter

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): The federal government on Tuesday slashed petrol prices by Rs.5 per liter and reduced it to Rs.267 per liter from existing Rs.272 per liter.

The new prices would be effective from March 1st, 2023, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue announced here on Tuesday.

The minister said that the prices of diesel would remain unchanged at Rs.280 per liter.

He said, the prices of Kerosene oil have been reduced by Rs15 per liter, from Rs.202.73 per liter to Rs.187.73 per liter whereas that of Light Diesel Oil have been reduced from Rs.196.69 per liter to Rs.184.68 per liter, a decline of Rs.12 per liter.