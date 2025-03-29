17.7 C
Business

Petrol prices slashed by Rs.1 per liter

4
ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): The federal government here on Friday announced decrease of Rs.1 on prices of per liter petrol, which would be now available at Rs 254.63 instead of its sale at Rs 255.63 earlier.

“The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market,” said press release issued by finance ministry.

However, the government kept prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged at Rs.258.64, the press release added.

