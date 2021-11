ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The government here on Tuesday decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products same as notified on November 15, 2021.

Petrol would be sold at Rs145.82 per liter; High Speed Diesel at Rs142.62 per liter; kerosene oil at Rs116.53 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs114.07 per liter, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry here.