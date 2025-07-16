Petrol prices increased by Rs5.36, per liter, diesel Rs11.37

Wednesday, July 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP): The government on Tuesday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs5.36 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs11.37 per litre.

The price of MS Petrol was fixed at Rs272.15 per litre as against its existing price of Rs266.79 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed  Diesel was increased by Rs11.37 per litre  as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs284.35 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs272.98 per litre during next fortnight starting from July 16, 2025, it added.

The government has revised the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from July 16, 2025, based on the recommendations of OGRA and the relevant ministries, it added.

