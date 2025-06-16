Petrol prices increased by Rs4.80, per liter, diesel Rs7.95

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): The government on Sunday increased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs4.80 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7.95 per litre.

The price of MS Petrol was fixed at Rs258.43 per litre as against its existing price of Rs253.63 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel was increased by Rs7.95 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs262.59 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs254.64 per litre during next fortnight starting from June 16, 2025, it added.

The government has revised the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from June 16, 2025, based on the recommendations of OGRA & the relevant ministries, it added.