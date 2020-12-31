Petrol prices increased by Rs 2.31 per liter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The government on Thursday increased the prices of petrol by Rs 2.31 per liter, which would now be sold at Rs106 per liter across the country against its existing price of Rs 103.69 per liter.

The new prices would be effective from January 01,2021 till next fortnight, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs 1.8 per liter from Rs 108.44 to Rs 110.24 per liter.

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 70.29 per liter to Rs 73.65 per liter with an increase of Rs 3.36 while the price of light diesel oil has been increased from Rs 67.86 per liter to Rs 71.81 per liter, showing a hike of Rs 3.95.