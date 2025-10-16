Petrol prices decreased by Rs5.66, per liter, diesel Rs1.39

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP): The government on Wednesday decreased the price of Motor Spirit (MS) Petrol by Rs5.66 per liter and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.39 per litre for next fortnight starting from October 16, 2025.

The price of MS Petrol was fixed at Rs263.02 per litre as against its existing price of Rs268.68 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the price of High-Speed Diesel was decreased by Rs1.39 per litre as HS- Diesel would be available at Rs275.41 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs276.81 per liter.

The government has adjusted the prices of petroleum products based on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the relevant Ministries.

Meanwhile, the prices of superior kerosene oil (SKO) and light diesel oil (LDO) were decreased by Rs3.26 and Rs2.74 per litre, respectively. The new price of SKO is Rs181.71 per litre and that of LDO is Rs162.76 per litre.