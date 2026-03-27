PEDO organizes E-Khuli Kachehri to resolve public grievances

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):In the light of the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under the ongoing policy of Good Governance Roadmap to bring transparency in administrative affairs of government institutions and to resolve public issues promptly, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of Energy and Power Department KP, organized an online (live) E-Khuli Kachehri (open court).

The public actively participated and presented their problems, for which instructions were issued on the spot for immediate resolution.

In this context, open court held live on Facebook under the chairmanship of Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Anwarul Haq, wherein 31 people from different districts of the province openly discussed the issues facing the institution, including the ongoing solar projects in schools, masajid and public places, obstacles in the construction of mini-micro projects in districts deprived of electricity, and the ongoing HR process related to recruitment in the institution.

Meanwhile, the public called the holding of provincial government’s E-Kachehri a revolutionary step of transparency and merit.

The Chief Executive PEDO listened carefully to the public issues through calls received on the telephone via Facebook and issued orders to the officers and officials present on the spot to resolve their issues immediately.

At the end of 2-hour E Open Kachehri, the CEO PEDO Engineer Anwarul Haq had termed it an important step of the provincial government towards reducing the distance between the public and the institution and conducting matters transparently and assured that similar open courts of this nature will be held regularly after every two months in which the public issues will be heard directly and resolved immediately.