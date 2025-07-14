PDWP approves four development schemes, concept paper worth Rs 7.064b

Monday, July 14, 2025
19
LAHORE, Jul 14 (APP): Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 6th meeting of fiscal year 2025–26, here Monday approved four development schemes and one concept paper with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 7,064.23 million.
Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following development schemes and concept paper:
1. Skill Enhancement through Home Reach (SEHR) Program – Estimated cost: Rs. 975 million.
2. Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT) – Estimated cost: Rs. 63,392.388 million. (The project was cleared by the PDWP for further consideration by the CDWP.)
3. Punjab Clean Air Program (PCAP) – Agriculture Component  Estimated cost: Rs. 5,572.94 million.
4. Responsive, Ready, and Resilient STEM Secondary Education in Punjab (Concept Clearance).
5. Establishment of Program Management Unit for the CM’s Punjab Development Program – Estimated cost: Rs. 516.29 million.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, while CEO Urban Unit Omar Masud, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and other senior officers.
