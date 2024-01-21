PCMEA for new strategy to promote handwoven carpets in world markets

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):The Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), while expressing concerns over low number of stalls of Pakistan at the international exhibitions like ‘Domotex’, held in Germany, demanded the departments formulate advance strategies to make full use of such global exhibitions.

The demand was made by Usman Ashraf, the senior vice-chairman of the association, participating in the world exhibition held in Germany via a video link with Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan and others, according to PCMEA spokesman here Sunday.

Usman Ashraf said that despite heavy expenses, the purpose of participating in the exhibition is to ensure the representation of Pakistan in international events like “Domotex”. He said, it is very unfortunate, the manufacturers and exporters of Pakistan’s traditional competitors got 165 stalls while Pakistan had only five stalls. “In the current economic scenario, when we are in dire need of foreign exchange, we cannot afford to ignore such global events of extraordinary significance so it is our suggestion that the government should increase the ratio of financial support and facilities to increase the number of exporters in the world exhibitions held in different regions,” he added.

Usman Ashraf said that foreign buyers showed keen interest in Pakistan’s handmade carpets due to their quality and ornate designs and there have been foreign deals too, if Pakistan has increased number of stalls there, surely the much more foreign exchange could have been brought to the country.

He said that a comprehensive report in this regard will be prepared and send to the relevant institutions so that a strategy can be devised for the future by reviewing the problems and difficulties at the government level.