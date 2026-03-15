PCMEA demands financial assistance for Intl. carpet exhibition

LAHORE, Mar 15 (APP):Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday urged Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and the Export Development Fund (EDF) to provide financial assistance for organizing International Handloom Carpet Exhibition in Lahore this year and restoration of the 80/20 subsidy scheme for participation in international exhibitions abroad.

In this connection, PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed co-chaired a meeting here at the Association’s office. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Member Usman Ashraf, Major (Retd.) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan and others were also present.

The meeting discussed in detail the impact of the tense situation in the region on exports; approval of Cess Tax by Punjab government; disruption in supply of partially finished raw materials required for manufacturing of handloom carpets; and other related issues.

Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that planning has been started for organizing Pakistan Carpet Expo 2026, which aims to promote Pakistan’s handmade carpets in the global market and increase domestic exports. This exhibition will prove to be an effective platform to present foreign buyers, importers and global traders with quality products of Pakistani carpets.

It is appealed that immediate funding should be announced through TDAP and EDF for organizing the global exhibition so that the preparations can be carried forward effectively.

They said that in recent years, the handmade carpet industry has been facing problems such as increasing production costs, declining exports and limited participation in international trade exhibitions.

Organizing a global exhibition with government sponsorship and financial support will play an important role in restoring global confidence in Pakistani carpets and obtaining new export orders, they observed.

The Association also stressed that the 80/20 subsidy scheme for participating in overseas exhibitions should be restored immediately, arguing that it will provide carpet exporters with an opportunity to participate in international exhibitions and also access global markets.