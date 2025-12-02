PCJCCI lauds Pakistan’s new economic roadmap

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP):Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has welcomed Pakistan’s newly introduced roadmap to fast-track Phase -II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), terming it a transformative step toward high-tech industrialization, enhanced provincial cooperation, and sustainable national development.

PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain said here Tuesday that CPEC Phase-II aims to shift Pakistan from infrastructure-led growth toward innovation-led expansion through industrial upgradation, digital transformation, and modern governance. The declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Reform and Modernization” underscores a national commitment to reducing bureaucratic hurdles, promoting a pro-investment environment, and improving institutional efficiency.

He said that Pakistan’s new direction under CPEC Phase-II reflects a bold and future-focused approach. “High-tech industrialization, innovation-led growth, and deeper cooperation with China will unlock new opportunities for our industries, our youth, and our emerging entrepreneurs,” he remarked.

PCJCCI, he added, stands committed to facilitating this new era of economic transformation, asserting that a major milestone in this phase is China’s commitment to financing 85 percent of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) Project, reflecting the deepening economic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

The joint Chamber’s Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh stated that the government has also announced the initiation of the bidding process for the Thakot–Raikot Motorway within the next two months, along with expanding provincial-level cooperation under CPEC to ensure balanced and inclusive development across all regions. He also said that the commitment of China to the KKH financing and the expansion of provincial partnerships shows the strength of bilateral bond. “CPEC Phase-II will modernize our key sectors, support local industries, and create sustainable jobs. PCJCCI will continue to act as a bridge for strengthened commercial collaboration,” he added.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI, was of the view that human capital development particularly empowering youth and women is a critical pillar of this new roadmap. This aligns strongly with PCJCCI’s vision of an inclusive, knowledge-driven economy. “We look forward to supporting initiatives that promote skill enhancement, innovation, and industrial competitiveness,” he added.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, reaffirmed the PCJCCI’s dedication to supporting all initiatives aimed at deepening Pakistan-China economic integration and advancing sustainable national growth.