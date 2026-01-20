PCJCCI hosts delegation from Hangxiao Steel Structure Company

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP):Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) hosted a business delegation from Hangxiao Steel Structure Company Limited, a leading Chinese enterprise with over 49 years of experience in steel structure design, manufacturing, and construction.

The company is renowned for its strong expertise in infrastructure, energy, and industrial development, with extensive involvement in large-scale projects including those under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The delegation visited the PCJCCI Secretariat here Tuesday, where comprehensive discussions were held on Pakistan’s industrial potential, investment climate, and emerging opportunities in infrastructure and CPEC-related projects.

In an effort to promote practical collaboration, the PCJCCI organized a dedicated B2B meeting between Chinese delegation and prominent Pakistani companies, including Rimtaj Industries MG (Pvt.) Ltd., IKAN Engineering Services (Pvt.) Limited, 7-Star Engineering Kinetics (Pvt.) Limited., Descon Engineering Limited, Tijaarat Developers, and E-Asia (Private) Limited. The meetings focused on exploring joint ventures, technology transfer, and long-term partnerships in steel structures, energy, and industrial construction.

Speaking on the occasion, PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain stated that the visit of Hangxiao Steel Structure Company Limited reflects the growing confidence of leading Chinese enterprises in Pakistan’s market. PCJCCI remains committed to facilitating meaningful B2B engagements and strengthening industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly in strategic sectors aligned with CPEC.

Salahuddin Hanif Secretary General PCJCCI, added that joint chamber’s role is to act as a bridge between the business communities of both countries. “By connecting Hangxiao Steel Structure with reputable Pakistani companies, we aim to convert dialogue into tangible collaborations that contribute to sustainable development, technology sharing, and economic growth.”

The representative of Hangxiao Steel Structure Company expressed appreciation for the facilitation provided by PCJCCI, stating that Pakistan offers significant potential in infrastructure, energy, and industrial development. Through PCJCCI’s support, they have had productive interactions with leading Pakistani companies, and they look forward to building long-term partnerships that create mutual value and contribute to CPEC and Pakistan’s development goals.