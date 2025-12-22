PCJCCI honored with two prestigious China Friendship Awards

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) have reached a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, as it was honored with two prestigious China Friendship Awards.

The awards were presented by Zhao Shiren, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in recognition of PCJCCI’s outstanding contributions toward promoting Pakistan–China friendship, enhancing economic cooperation, and reinforcing the long-term strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations, according to joint Chamber’s spokesperson here Monday.

On this distinguished occasion, the China Friendship Award was conferred upon Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, in acknowledgement of his exemplary leadership, vision, and tireless efforts to deepen trade relations, attract investment, and expand institutional collaboration between Pakistan and China. Under his dynamic leadership, PCJCCI has emerged as a key platform facilitating business-to-business connectivity, supporting joint ventures, encouraging industrial cooperation, and fostering constructive dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders of both countries. His initiatives have played a vital role in strengthening economic engagement, particularly in the context of CPEC and other strategic cooperation frameworks.

In addition Amir Ali, Executive Committee Member PCJCCI, was also honored with the China Friendship Award in recognition of his dedicated services and proactive role in promoting people-to-people connectivity and business cooperation between Pakistan and China. His consistent engagement with Chinese counterparts, commitment to mutual understanding and active participation in bilateral initiatives has contributed meaningfully to building trust and advancing sustainable economic relations between the two countries.

While addressing the award ceremony, Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China, highly appreciated the pivotal role of PCJCCI in serving as a strong and reliable bridge between Pakistan and China. He emphasized that the leadership, initiatives, and collaborative efforts undertaken by PCJCCI are instrumental in further deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, enhancing mutual confidence, and advancing shared objectives of economic development, prosperity, and regional connectivity.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI reaffirmed the Chamber’s firm resolve to continue working closely with Chinese institutions, enterprises, and diplomatic missions. He reiterated PCJCCI’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, supporting CPEC-related projects, encouraging investment across diverse sectors, and exploring new avenues of collaboration that align with the long-term development goals of both countries.

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry regards these honors not only as recognition of individual achievements but also as a testament to the collective efforts of the Chamber and its members. PCJCCI views this recognition as renewed inspiration to further contribute toward enduring friendship, deeper economic integration, and shared progress between Pakistan and China, in line with the vision of a mutually beneficial and forward-looking partnership.