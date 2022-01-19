PCJCCI conducts Furniture Industry Promotion Conference

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP): Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here Wednesday organized “Furniture Industry Online/Offline Promotion Conference” to promote the in-depth cooperation between the Dezhou furniture industry and Pakistani counterparts and to build a dynamic platform carrier.



The event was attended by Badaruz Zaman, Commercial Counselor, Mr. Zhong Ling, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of Dezhou Municipal People’s Congress and Director of Dezhou Furniture Industry Chain, Mr. Wang Zihai, President (PCJCCI) and Executive Director of Pakistan China Center, Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO of Pakistan Furniture Council, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, Ali Ansar Ghumman, Ex-Chairman of All Pakistan Furniture Makers Association.



While chairing the session, Mr. Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI and Executive Director of Pakistan China Center said that Dezhou furniture industry chain has formed an organic industry chain with the integration of production, supply and marketing. He also added that Pakistan’s furniture industry has great potential for development and could make a significant contribution to exports. The chambers of commerce of China and Pakistan support exhibiting in both countries, setting up joint ventures in SEZs (Special Economic Zones), conducting joint R&D, and opening up markets such as the Middle East.



Badaruz Zaman, Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressed his views by saying that the furniture industry is one of the pillar industries in Dezhou, Shandong Province, China. Pakistan is China’s all-weather strategic partner with a population of more than 200 million. He said that the second phase of CPFTA (China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement) has achieved remarkable results. Around 6,000 items will ultimately be zero duty in the coming ten years. He also encouraged all the participants to take part and contribute to the increase of bilateral trade and investment in Pakistan.



Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that in Pakistan, the furniture industry is versatile, “Pakistan’s wood furniture industry is divided into cottage and small-scale sectors. The solid wood of hardwood species like Sheesham (or Indian rosewood), walnut and oak is used. “Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines,” he added.



Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI stressed the urgent need to explore the international market for boosting Pakistan’s exports. “We should export semi furnished furniture to various countries to promote the skill of Pakistani artisans. Pakistan and China should initiate joint ventures regarding the trade and promotion of Pakistan’s furniture industry,” he suggested.

About 20 enterprises from China and Pakistan attended the promotion conference, and the two sides exchanged views on the advantages of Pakistan’s furniture industry, requirements for sales and production in Pakistan, etc.