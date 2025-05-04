PCC positions Pakistan as rising force in global crypto diplomacy in just 50 days

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), in just 50 days since its launch on March 14, 2025, has achieved what few believed possible, positioning Pakistan as a rising force in global crypto diplomacy, infrastructure and regulatory leadership

This is not just an institutional win; it’s a case study in how government-backed initiatives can move fast, think big, and deliver results.

“While most state institutions take years to move past roundtables and MOUs, PCC has executed, signed, and scaled, placing Pakistan at the center of one of the fastest-growing industries of the century,” said a news release here Sunday.

Within weeks of its launch, the PCC appointed Changpeng Zhao (CZ) the founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange valued at over $60 billion, as a strategic advisor.

CZ, whose personal net worth has previously crossed $100 billion, according to sources, brought unmatched expertise in crypto infrastructure, global compliance, and blockchain adoption.

No comparable country in the region, including India, has secured such a high-level crypto advisor at a national level.

In another major breakthrough, the PCC signed a Letter of Intent with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a blockchain project backed by US President Donald Trump.

The WLF delegation included Zachary Witkoff, son of US real estate mogul and former envoy Steve Witkoff, who was part of President Trump’s Middle East peace team.

The collaboration aims to drive the use of stablecoins, DeFi protocols, and cross-border blockchain infrastructure in Pakistan. It is the first time a US-backed blockchain initiative has signed such an agreement with any institution in Pakistan.

The timing could not be more significant. Just days after cross-border tensions flared, this Trump-backed strategic agreement has captured the attention of global and regional media.

Even Indian outlets like The Times of India have been compelled to cover Pakistan’s breakthrough, acknowledging Pakistan’s progress and expressing concerns on India’s lackluster crypto policies.

Just as cricket diplomacy once reshaped regional narratives, Pakistan is now winning at crypto diplomacy, and this time, the stakes are even higher.

With a lean, focused, and execution-first model, the PCC has transitioned Pakistan from a passive observer to a serious regional contender, all in just 50 days.

Critics have long pushed the narrative of a digitally isolated Pakistan. But these recent developments show a different picture: Pakistan is not just opening its doors to innovation – it is sprinting toward leadership.

While India isolates its developers and imposes punitive regulations, Pakistan is extending a hand to global investors, builders and technologists.

In a world where bureaucracy often stalls progress, PCC’s 50-day sprint has defied expectations, putting Pakistan firmly on the map of global crypto power players.

CEO of PCC Bilal Bin Saqib also met the Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad bin Hajji Hasan, and discussed with him collaborative opportunities in blockchain technology, digital assets and Shariah-compliant finance.

The meeting between the Malaysian FM and PCC chief in Kuala Lumpur focused on laying the groundwork for a Pakistan-Malaysia Digital Finance Partnership, aimed at co-developing FATF-compliant, Shariah-aligned digital asset frameworks.

“Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic finance and Pakistan’s momentum in crypto regulation form a natural alliance,” Saqib was quoted as saying.

The council has also entered into discussions with international Bitcoin mining firms to leverage Pakistan’s surplus electricity.

Sites across the country are under review to establish AI data centers and mining farms, converting untapped energy into economic productivity. The council is simultaneously in talks with real-world asset tokenization firms to bring land, commodities, and other tangible assets on-chain.

“The PCC is also finalizing a comprehensive, FATF-compliant regulatory framework. Built with guidance from international experts, this framework focuses on risk-based compliance, AML/KYC standards, and sustainable innovation policies. The Council aims to publish and begin implementation with a timeline that outpaces most countries in the Global South.

The PCC’s swift action has drawn attention from global leaders. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, one of the top-10 blockchain networks with a market cap over $24 billion, has accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan, alongside other crypto innovators and institutional partners.

While countries like India have imposed a 30% tax on crypto, leading to a significant flight of trading volume to offshore platforms, Pakistan’s open and structured approach is seen as an opportunity to capture regional liquidity, innovation, and talent.