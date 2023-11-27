PBS holds 2nd workshop of data producers, users

KARACHI, Nov 27 (APP): Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday held 2nd workshop of a series, in collaboration with the United Nations Fund Population (UNFPA), engaging both data producers and users to gather diverse perspectives, identify needs, and bridge any existing gaps in the data dissemination process.

“These workshops will foster collaboration between various data users and producers including Government bodies (like Provincial Bureaus of Statistics and Crop reporting services etc.),” a news release said issued here.

The bureau said the workshops would ensure a more comprehensive understanding of data requirements and consequently enhance the quality and accessibility of statistical information for policymakers and planners.

“This strategy will ensure evidence-based decision-making across different levels of governance.”

This initiative will help PBS in crafting a crucial National Data Dissemination Policy to ensure that the statistics produced by it reach and benefit a wide range of users.

The 2nd workshop was attended by data users, researchers, demographers and other stakeholders, besides Dr Naeem uz Zafar, Chief statistician, Member (SS/RM), Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (C&S) Ayazuddin and other senior officers of PBS.

In his opening remarks, Dr Naeem uz Zafar apprised the forum that the PBS had taken a proactive approach to address the challenges faced by data users in accessing necessary information.

The initiative of hosting nationwide workshops, he said, would help bridge the gap between the availability of data and the needs of users.

By understanding the emerging needs of data users and acknowledging the accessibility challenges, he said the PBS was paving the way for a more inclusive and informed data dissemination process.

“These workshops can be instrumental in gathering feedback, educating users, and fostering collaboration to improve data accessibility and usability.”

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal presented the policy formulated by PBS to the audience and highlighted that developing strategies for web-based data dissemination was crucial in today’s digital landscape.

He said creating partnerships for data dissemination could amplify the reach and impact of the information shared.

“The idea of establishing a systematic feedback mechanism in Pakistan can help ensure continuous improvement in data dissemination practices,” he added.

He further said that the workshop would focus on addressing challenges in the census data accessibility.

“Understanding the barriers and finding solutions can significantly improve the usefulness and accessibility of this vital information. As an easily accessible data plays a pivotal role in facilitating informed and timely decision-making processes,” he added.

UNFPA Pakistan Representative Behram Gul emphasized on the value of sharing anonymized micro-level data.

By making this data accessible, she said it became a valuable resource for research and analysis, particularly in understanding localized trends and needs.

“This approach offers policymakers a granular view of communities, enabling them to create more precisely targeted interventions and policies that address specific local challenges,” she added.

Five groups comprising participants, having versatile backgrounds, were constituted for deliberation and formulating their recommendations on thematic areas of the workshop including “Emerging user needs and data requirements; Challenges in data dissemination and accessibility; Strategies for web-based data dissemination; Partnerships for data dissemination and Mechanism for systemic feedback on data dissemination in Pakistan.”

UNFPA Consultant Sajid Amin briefed the groups about themes, following which all groups presented their suggestions and recommendations relating to the thematic areas.

At the end, souvenirs were presented to UNFPA Pakistan Representative Ms Behram Gul, DG (Bureau of Sindh) DR Ishaq Ansari and CEO (Sindh Rural Support Organization) Dittal Kalhoro.