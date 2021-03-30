ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Service Corporation (PASSCO) has established 239 procurement centres across the country in order to initiate grain procurement drive for crop season 2021.

These centres were established to facilitate the farmers in order to sell their produce on official fixed rates and safe them from the exploitation of middle men, said Food Security Commissioner Dr imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he informed that proposed target for PASSCO for wheat procurement drive 2021 has been set at 1.250 million tons.

In this regard, PASSCO has already made all the necessary arrangements like requirements of logistics including supply of bardana (jute bags), gunji kits, fumigants or pesticides and , polyethylene, he added.

Target of 1.250 million tons assigned to PASSCO for the wheat crop 2021, has further been sub-allocated to field zones and established different zones to further strengthening and streamlining the procurement campaign, he added.

Dr Imtiaz further informed that delivery charges are being paid to growers at the rate of Rs 15 per bag (an increase of Rs 6 from last year, adding that security of jute bag is fixed at Rs280 per bag, which will be returned to growers on same day on receipt of filled wheat bags.

The issuance of bardana is made at maximum 12 jute bags per acre, he said adding that flex banners containing salient features of Wheat Procurement Policy (in Urdu version), will be displayed at every Purchase Centre of PASSCO for general information of growers and farmers of the area.

Bardana will be issued on “First come, First Serve Basis”, he said adding that upto 100 bags will be issued on personal guarantee of the supervisory committee.

Food Security Commissioner said that upto 600 bags can be issued to big farmers against their land revenue record. The same can be repeated if required.

Payment of tendered wheat will be released through banks within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, he said that 227 bank branches of scheduled banks have been earmarked for disbursement of tendered wheat and in case of any complaint, project managers, zonal heads are available to solve the problem.

But if matter remains un-resolved, the growers will have access to the General Manager (Field) and even MD PASSCO for redressal of their grievances, he added.

In order to address the issues faced by the growers, complaint cell with toll free number 0800-72772 has also been established at Head Office, Lahore for redressal of the complaints of farmers and growers, he added.

He informed that complaints received through Pak Citizen Portal are being entertained on daily basis and forwarded to concerned quarters for immediate action and implementation.