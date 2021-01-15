ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):The sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Thursday recommended that by learning from remarkable Chinese experiences, focus should be on the capacity building and enhancement of skills of local workers rather than only imparting and installing technological infrastructure.

“This is how our manpower can become self-sufficient in all areas of socio-economic development,” Convener of the body Noor Alam Khan said while chairing the meeting.

The meeting was held here to scrutinize the socio-economic development projects under $ 1 billion grant by Chinese government to launch pilot projects in the selective districts of the country to reduce poverty.

The Committee was briefed by various officials of different concerned ministries regarding the projects completed and under progress in provinces and regions covering six areas of socio-economic development such as agriculture, medical health, poverty alleviation, education, vocational education and water supply schemes.

The Committee remarked that the socio-economic development projects under $ 1 billion grant by Chinese government were envisaged to alter socio-economic landscape of the country, eliminate prevailing sense of deprivation among marginalized provinces and regions by ensuring shared prosperity and bringing positive changes in the lives of the people.

It is, therefore, undeniably important to propose need based projects having tangible end results and ensure maximum adherence to timelines so that Pakistan could make the most out of this grant.

The Committee further observed that it was important to address concerns of local people where projects are being proposed because local ownership of the projects is highly necessary.

In this regard, there is a greater need of establishing the strongest coordination among federal and provincial/regional departments so that everyone could be on board about the development activities taking place under the socio-economic development projects and the people of less developed areas fully own the projects implemented under CPEC framework.

Moreover, while highlighting the importance of Balochistan and to further scrutinize the projects, the Committee decided to convene meeting by tomorrow specifically related to projects for Balochistan under CPEC framework.

The meeting was attended by Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA, Raza Rabani Khar, MNA and Zahid Akram Durrani, MNA.