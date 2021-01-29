Parliamentary committee reviews progress of projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): The Oversight Committee on Federal Funded Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Projects in Balochistan Friday reviewed the progress of the projects.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi here.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana along with senior officials of Planning Commission reviewed the progress on Federally Funded PSDP projects and highlighted the necessary interventions and development of Balochistan through Federal PSDP.

The meeting was attended by the members of oversight committee including MNA Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MNA Salahuddin Ayubi, MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar and representatives of Federal Ministries/Divisions/Agencies and ACS (Dev.) and Government of Balochistan.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana briefed the meeting that an amount of Rs 82.1 billion has been allocated for 184 projects including Rs 26 billion for 46 new projects in PSDP 2020-21.

Secretary Planning shared with the meeting that M/o PD&SI has made upfront authorization of 80% of rupee allocation of PSDP 2020-21 in favor of the concerned Ministries/Divisions/Agencies.

The agencies have been empowered to release project-wise funds as per requirement for maximum utilization of funds. Furthermore, ways & means clearance and endorsement from Finance Division has also been waived off during CFY.

The meeting reviewed in detail Ministry-wise physical and financial progress of projects located in Balochistan. The agencies were urged to fast track utilization of PSDP funds and ensure timely completion of projects in order to achieve envisaged development objectives.

M/o PD&SI ensured the forum to facilitate the agencies to meet the additional funds by allowing re-appropriation wherever required.

The Convener of the Committee appreciated the efforts of ministry of planning, development and Special Initiatives and said this is the first time the representatives from Balochistan have been given opportunity to review the development portfolio related to the Province issues. He also emphasized upon the concerned agencies to expedite utilization of funds for uplift of the area.