ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has accorded approval for 22 research and development projects under foreign funded Agriculture Linkage Program (ALP) in order to promote research for uplift of the local agriculture sector on modern lines.

The project which got approved from the board was related to research in fields of plant sciences, animals sciences, agricultural engineering and natural resources development, said Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan.

Talking to APP, he said that the Board of ALP in its 33 meeting, deliberated different aspects of agriculture sector development through intervening in research and development sides.

The activities proposed under the ALP projects were directly related to both the objectives as specified in the vision 2030 and other plans of the government to promote agricultural sector in Pakistan, he added..

He informed that the meeting was also briefed by Executive Director of ALP Dr Muhammad Munir Ahmad as technical members of PARC and other senior officials were also participated the meeting.

A total of 24 research and development projects were recommended by Technical Advisory

Committee (TAC) of ALP, which were presented for evaluation and approval of Board of Directors, he added.

All the technical members presented projects for their respective division and all the participants of the meeting presented their suggestions for the uplift of local agriculture sector.

22 projects which included research in the fields of plant sciences, animals sciences, agricultural engineering and natural resources were approved by the concerned board for further processing, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Azeem also urged the participants to adopt good quality

research, adding that ALP was supporting in achieving research and development goals for

development of agriculture sector in the country.

He said PARC was running this program very efficiently since its inception and expressed the resolve to get maximum benefit from the program.

Describing of the projects under discussion which were approved by the board, the Chairman PARC told that all these projects will help in achieving agricultural improvement, food security in the country and will play an important role in raising the living standards of the people in rural areas of the country by enhancing output of agriculture and livestock.