Friday, August 15, 2025
Business

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $19.50 billion

KARACHI, Aug 15 (APP):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $19,496.7 million as of August 08, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded as $14,243.2 million.
The SBP reserves increased by $11 million to $14,243.2 million during the week ended on 08 August 2025, the central bank reported on Friday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.
However, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks decreased by $10 million to $5,253.5 million during the period under review, as shown in the forex reserves break up.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on August 01, 2025, were $19,495.6 million.
Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $14,231.9 million while the commercial banks held reserves of $5,263.7 million.
