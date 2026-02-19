Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand $ 21.30 billion

KARACHI, Feb 19 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 21,301.5 million as of February 13, 2026 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $ 16,196.9 million.

“During the week ended on 13-Feb-2026, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 19 million to US$ 16,196.9 million,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves.

However, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks decreased by $ 92.3 million to $ 5,104.6 million, as shown in the break up of forex reserves for the period under review.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country in the previous week ended on February 06, 2026 were $ 21,374.7 million. Among them the State Bank of Pakistan held foreign exchange reserves of $ 16,177.8 million while the other $ 5196.9 million were held by commercial banks.