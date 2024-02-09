Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.1 billion

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 13,097.6 million in the week ended on February 2, 2024, while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $ 8,044 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Friday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $173 million to US$ 8,044 million due to debt repayments during the week under review.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,053.6 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 26, 2024, were $ 13,262.5 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,216.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,046 million.